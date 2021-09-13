Ghana winger Frank Acheampong has organized free extra classes for BECE candidates

Acheampong is helping Junior High school students in Asawase prepare for their final exams

The former Ghana U-20 star now plays in China for Shenzen FC

Ghana winger, Frank Acheampong, is contributing to the success of education in the town of Asawase in the Ashanti Region by organizing classes for BECE students.

The Black Stars player, who currently plies his trade in China with Shenzen FC, is joining hands with Hon. Sir Gideon Okai to help students in the Asawase area.

In a post on Twitter by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the player announced the initiative urging eligible students to participate.

"Education is always the key.. let your child be part of it!," wrote the former Anderlecht talisman on Twitter.

The Basic Education Certificate Exams for 2021 will be conducted in October this year, with candidates preparing ahead of their final exams.

Meanwhile, to aid their efforts, the Black Stars player has scheduled an intensive two hour class each day for studies.

Students in Asawase can enroll from Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Acheampong is a huge advocate for Education and sports, and currently he is one of the players to have had high levels of education in Ghana football.

The 27-year-old is also enjoying a successful football career, having won multiple titles from Thailand to Belgium.

He started his career in Ghana with King Faisal Babies, but he moved to Thailand in 2011, where he joined Buriram FC. In his two years with the club, he won the Thai League title once, two FA Cups and two League Cups.

He moved to Belgium giants Anderlecht, where he won the Pro League Cup twice and the Super Cup two times.

These days he plays for Shenzen FC in China with compatriot Mubarak Wakaso.

