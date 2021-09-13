Nicolas Pepe joke was in reference to chants by Arsenal fans at the Emirates that poked fun at the club's poor start to the season

While it remains unclear why the Ivorian opted to delete his post, several reports suggest he received backlash from supporters

Pepe was impressive in the Gunners' first win of the season over Norwich, completing the most dribbles and creating the most chances during the clash

Nicolas Pepe has risked the wrath of Arsenal fans with his recent social media activity.

Pepe was impressive in the Gunners' first win of the season over Norwich at the Emirates. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

The winger had to swiftly delete an Instagram post that joked about his side potentially being relegated from the Premier League.

The joke was a lighthearted dig at Arsenal's woeful start to the season that saw them lose three matches on the bounce in the run-up to their Saturday win over Norwich.

Before the Norwich meeting, the Gunners were rocked bottom of the table having failed to collect any point from three of their opening fixtures.

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's solitary goal against Norwich lifted the north Londoners off relegation as they moved to 16th.

Aubameyang pounced on a loose ball to find the back of the net after Pepe's initial effort rattled the post.

Pepe caused a stir post-match as he took to Instagram to make a light joke in the wake of his side's win.

"We are staying up! Thank you Arsenal fans for all the support," he joked in the now-deleted post.

His joke was in reference to chants from Arsenal fans who were heard singing: "We are staying up" at the Emirates.

However, when asked about the Arsenal fans' chants poking fun at the club’s poor start to the season, Arteta claimed he did not hear any of it.

"I didn’t hear that but if it was done in a funny way, you have to accept it," he said as quoted by Metro UK.

