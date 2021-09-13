Ghana defender Baba Rahman marks Reading debut, gutted with result

Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman, made his first appearance for Reading

The Royals were held at home by QPR in a 3-3 draw

Rahman joined the English Championship side on loan from Chelsea

Black Stars defender, Baba Abdul Rahman, has made his debut for English championship outfit, Reading FC, in their game against Queens Park Rangers.

The 27-year-old, who joined Reading from Chelsea on loan in the summer transfer window, lasted the entire duration as the game ended 3-3 at the Madejski Stadium.

Baba Rahman reacted to the result on Twitter, despite being happy with his debut, he was disappointed they could not win the game.

The Chelsea loanee is already looking forward to the next game against Peterborough on Tuesday.

The visitors, QPR, took an early lead after Michael Morisson netted an own goal in the 11th minute, but Reading responded before the break through John Swift, the first of his hat-trick on the day.

John Swift added two goals in the 64th and 77th minutes respectively.

However, a strong fight from Queens Park Rangers saw them pulled one back in the 79th minute through Andre Gray before Stefan Johansen leveled with the final kick of the game.

The draw leaves Reading 22nd on the table after just six games in the season, and will next travel to Peterborough on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Baba Abdul Rahman joined the Royals in the summer transfer window on a season long loan from English giants, Chelsea.

He is expected to gain more play time before he returns next summer.

Rahman was a member of the Black Stars team that defeated Ethiopia in Cape Coast on the opening day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

