Ghanaian forward K.P Boateng made the dream of a young fan come true after gifting him his jersey

Kevin Prince-Boateng in a thank you to the supporters spotted the young fan and gave him his jersey

The Ghana international featured as Hertha Berlin secured their first win of the season in the Bundesliga

Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Kevin Prince-Boateng, granted the wish of a young Hertha Berlin fan after dashing him his jersey following their victory at Bochum.

The former Black Stars forward, came off the bench to help Hertha Berlin secure their first win of the season in the German Bundesliga.

The 34-year-old in a photo posted on Twitter by Hertha Berlin, sighted by YEN.com.gh, went to the young fan after the match to gift him the jersey with the boy showing smiles on his face.

K.P Boateng warms heart of young Hertha Berlin fan after giving him his jersey following Bochum victory. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HerthaBSC_EN @KPBofficial

Source: Twitter

"The beautiful game. Thank you for your support today! ," captioned Hertha Berlin on Twitter.

The beautiful sight was applauded by fans of the club, who were at the Vonovia Rhurstadion in Bochum.

Kevin Prince Boateng rejoined his boyhood club in the summer transfer window from Italian second tier side AC Monza.

And although, he has been a regular in Pal Dardai's squad, start to life in the Bundesliga has been difficult as Die Alte Dame lost their first three games.

However, on Sunday he came on in the 73rd minute for Ishak Belfodil and played a key role as they won 3-1.

German midfielder SuaT Serdar scored twice before the break to give the visitors the lead, but VfL Bochum pulled one back after the break through Simon Zoller.

Hertha Berlin made sure the game was beyond the reach of Bochum after Myziane Maolida sealed victory with an 78th minute strike.

Compatriot, Christopher Antwi Adjei, also featured for VfL Bochum after coming on in the 82th minute for Gerrit Holtmann.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana striker, Kevin Prince-Boateng, has sent a heartwarming message to his two sons after leaving them to return to Germany to play for Hertha Berlin.

The Hertha Berlin forward disclosed in a message on social media that he loves the two of them and misses them a lot.

In a Facebook post by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prince-Boateng shared a picture of himself and the two boys.

Source: Yen Newspaper