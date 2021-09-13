C.K Akonnor has been axed as coach of the Black Stars

His sacking comes after a poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ghana lost to South Africa last week prompting the FA to take a decision over his future

Fans of the senior national team, the Black Stars, have reacted to the sacking of coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor, moments after his was shown the exit.

The former Ghana captain has been sacked after a year and eight months in charge of the team.

The Ghana Football Association, confirmed the axing of C.K Akonnor in an official statement on their website, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect," wrote the FA.

His departure has sparked diverse opinions on social media, with some suggesting the job came too early for the former Ghana international.

"CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach, the job came too soon for him and he didn't take the opportunity to shine too. No unique style of play, no pattern, weird call-ups, he was just not ready. Bye bye CK," wrote Fredrick Gyan-Mante.

"CK Akonnor is a good coach. The national team job just came too early. I don’t hate him, I was just objective. I wish him the best in his next adventure. We all know the door to the Black Stars might open for him once again when he matures," added Owurako Ampofo.

"The job came too early for Coach CK Akonnor and if the reports are true, then he couldn't have succeeded by entertaining lots of interferences with respect to player call-ups. On that score, he was unlucky. Perhaps, he'd have another shot at the role in future but must prepare," stated Dennis Mirpuri.

"CK Akonnor was a huge letdown and his sacking is justified. Failed to improve the team, football was stale, zero cohesion & players looked clueless in the system he sought to deploy, if he even had one. Also, 72hrs deadline by the FA means they already have a new coach lined up," said Emmanuel Ayamga.

"As dem sack CK Akonnor dem for sack the people wey dey take wanna football do politics. The people wey dey influence team call ups and things else the problem go still dey," add Kaly Jay.

C.K Akonnor's time as Ghana coach saw him lead the team in eleven games, winning only four and losing five, with two ending in draw.

