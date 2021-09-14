Ex Chelsea, West Ham star Demba Ba announces retirement at age 36

Ba played for West Ham, Newcastle and Chelsea during his Premier League days

Former Newcastle United, Chelsea and West Ham striker, Demba Ba, has announced his retirement from football at age 36.

His move comes barely two months after he shockingly terminated his contract with Swiss club, Lugano after 48 minutes of action.

At the time, Swiss broadcaster RSI reported that Ba was suddenly interested in a move back to Paris, the city where he was born and bred, after Lugano changed ownership with American billionaire Joe Mansueto - owner of Chicago Fire FC - taking charge at the club.

Taking to social media on Monday, September 13, Demba Ba said, “What a wonderful journey it has been. Football has given me so many beautiful emotions.”

"From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goal to the connection with my teammates on and off the field, this will forever remain in my head and heart.”

Demba Ba’s career in numbers

The Senegalese striker joined English football in 2011, having left German outfit Hoffenheim where he scored 40 goals in 103 appearances.

He began his career in England with West Ham United, making 13 appearances and scoring seven goals before eventually moving to Newcastle United where he really made a name for himself.

As a Magpie, he made 57 appearances and enjoyed arguably his most prolific goal scoring form, netting 29 times, in a period where he averaged a goal every two games.

In January 2013, he joined Chelsea, who were at the time, devoid of prime strikers, but had to settle for third choice as the Blues had the ageing Samuel Eto’o and Fernando Torres.

His stint at Chelsea will be remembered for his infamous goal which possibly denied Liverpool the title in 2014 as he took advantage of a Steven Gerrard slip to sprint through on goal to slot the ball home.

He eventually left Chelsea for Turkish side, Besiktas in 2014 before moving to Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua.

His last serious stint was with Istanbul Basakheir, where he scored nine goals last season, including against Manchester United in the Champions League.

In terms of silverware, Ba won the Europa League with Chelsea and twice won the Turkish Super Lig, first with Besiktas, then with Istanbul Basaksehir in 2019-20.

Drogba to briefly come out of retirement

Elsewhere, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is set to come out of retirement briefly to play against a side that will be led by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in a charity match.

Drogba played 16 games against Arsenal and was able to score 15 goals against the North London club in which many of these goals caused heartbreak for Gunners fans.

