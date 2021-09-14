Kumasi Asante Kotoko have signed their first player ahead of the new season

Richmond Lamptey has joined the Porcupine Warriors from relegated Inter Allies

Kotoko are expected to make few more signing before the league starts next month

Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have announced their first signing ahead of the 2021/22 season, after completing the capture of Richmond Lamptey.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal after ending his stay with relegated side Inter Allies.

Asante Kotoko confirmed the arrival of the exciting midfielder on their official Twitter handle, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Asante Kotoko announce first signing ahead of 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC @InterAlliesFC

"It's done. We're delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Richmond Lamptey from Inter Allies on a three-year deal. Akwaaba Rich," wrote the club.

Lamptey was Inter Allies' best player last season despite the club's struggles with poor results, which eventually led them to the drop.

The former WAFA player played 27 games, scoring three goals and scooping for Man of the Match awards. His goal against Hearts of Oak remains one of the best goals of the 2020/21 season.

Inter Allies also confirmed the departure of their talisman on their official website, wishing him the best on his new journey.

"We are pleased to announce that, midfielder Richmond Lamptey has joined Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko. He leaves with the blessings of the Club after being a good servant since joining from WAFA SC in 2018," wrote Inter Allies.

"He had a fantastic season with us last term, scoring three times with two assists and four MVPs from 27 matches. We would like to wish Richmond the very best of luck for the future."

