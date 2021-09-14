Big E Defeats Bobby Lashley to Win WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw saw Big E put up an impressive show to emerge the newest WWE champion

Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to capture his first WWE Championship on the latest episode

Reigns has taken to social media to send a message to the newly crowned WWE Champion, informing him that he made a smart decision

It was fight to finish on WWE Monday Night Raw after the event was closed out for the epic battle between Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley, Wrestling News reports.

For the entire duration of the show, Big E surfaced brilliantly which gave fans a glimpse of what to expect as he would make huge money at some point or after the fight.

According to a statement by the WWE on its website, after Orton seemed to have won the match via a RKO, MVP made efforts to pull him out of the ring, Sport Skeeda reports.

Monday Night Raw saw Big E take home the title. Photo: Sports Rush

Despite more efforts by Orton who delivered the RKO on MVP, Lashley made a brutal come back hitting a spear and then pinned Orton to win the title, while Lashley then attacked Matt Riddle at ringside and he hit a Dominator slam through the table.

A statement said:

“After a commercial break, the referee started the match after Big E slapped Lashley. Lashley then mauled Big E with a ground and pound but E fought back by taking out Lashley’s knee but Lashley countered with a spear and a pin attempt that E kicked out of.

“Big E tried a slam but E countered into the Big Ending and he pinned Lashley to win the title. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston went out to celebrate with Big E after the match.”

