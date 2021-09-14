The sacked Ghana coach has written after he was sacked by the FA

The 47-year-old's contract with the FA as coach of the Black Stars was terminated on Monday

A new coach is expected to be announced in the next three days

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has penned an emotional message to the team after he was sacked by the GFA on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The ex-Ghana captain was shown the exit door after a poor start to the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

In a post on social media, Akonnor thanked the country's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, the football federation, as well as the team.

"I’m grateful to H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Sports Ministry, my former boss Kwesi Appiah, the leadership of the GFA, colleagues I worked with, players and Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve. Wishing the team all the best. Thank you Ghana," he wrote on Twitter.

C.K Akonnor's team struggled to beat Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, 2021, before losing to South Africa in Johannesburg three days later.

A series of uninspiring performances forced the Ghana Football Association to make a decision over his future.

In eleven games as coach of the senior national team, Akonnor won four matches, lost five and drew two.

The search for his successor began immediately, with the FA forming a three man committee led by Vice President, Mark Addo, to find a new coach before Thursday.

Several names have been mentioned including Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, Otto Addo.

Former Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, is also in contention for the job, and leads a list of expatriates applying for the vacant role.

