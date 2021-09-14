The timing of sacking C.K Akonnor is wrong - Disappointed John Painstil speaks

Former Ghana defender, John Painstil, is disappointed at the sacking of C.K Akonnor

The former West Ham player says the timing is wrong

C.K Akonnor was sacked as Ghana coach after a poor start to the World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghana right-back, John Painstil, says the sacking of Charles Kwablan Akonnor as coach of the Black Stars came at the wrong time.

According to the 2006 World Cup star, C.K Akonnor has been unlucky due to difficulties in getting all his players together for camping.

In an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, the ex-West Ham United player expressed disappointment at the departure of the former Ghana captain.

"It’s not a nice feeling, when it happens to a coach, it is like it has happened to all of us," he said on Citi FM.

“However, this is the nature of a coaches’ job, sometimes you get a good start, other times you get a bad start.

Charles Kwablan Akonnor's record as coach of the Black Stars was not encouraging, after winning only four of eleven games played.

Meanwhile, Painstil believes the job came to his former colleague at the wrong time as he struggled to keep players together for long.

“I would say that it is rather unfortunate, this is not the right time at all, he should have been given time to work on the team," continued Painstil.

“When you look at his statistics and what he has done, you can tell that he came at the wrong time, and he didn’t get the chance to camp the players enough before most of the games. For me, it is very disappointing," he concluded.

A new coach for the senior national team is expected to be announced in the next few days before the team reassembles for the double header against Zimbabwe next month.

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Ningo Pampram, Samuel Dzata George, has stated that the GFA needs to rethink and start a rebuilding process for national teams.

This comes after the Football Federation sacked Charles Kwablan Akonnor as coach of the Black Stars midway through the World Cup qualifiers.

In a post on Facebook, the legislator made clear his opinion and believes it is time to restart the whole process again.

