Ghana striker Malik Abubakari played his first UCL group stage for Malmo

The striker came on in the second half of Malmo's 3-0 defeat to Juventus

Malik Abubakari joined the Swedish giants in the summer transfer window

Ghanaian youngster, Malik Abubakari, has made his UEFA Champions League group stage debut after playing in Malmo's opener against Juventus.

The 21-year-old was introduced in the second half as he helped the Swedish club avoid a massacre after a first half collapse, which saw them conceded three goals.

In photos posted on Juventus' website, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian attacker is seen hounding the Juve defence.

Having joined Malmo from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Moreirense, the lanky attacker helped Malmo secure group stage qualification after a series of qualifying games.

A bad start in their Group G opener left Malmo 3-0 down before half time, after Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morota all netted for the Italian giants.

Malmo coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson brought the Ghana youth star on to replace Veljko Birmacevic on the hour mark.

Although, Abubakari failed to score, he troubled the Juventus defenders as Malmo held on to avoid a big defeat at the Eleda Satdion.

Meanwhile, coach Tomasson was not happy with the first half performance of his team, expressing disappointment after the game.

"Of course we are dissatisfied with losing, you always are if you represent a club like Malmö FF. I think we do really well the first 20 minutes and just when we are in a good period, our opponent scores. It's always tough to concede a goal but it gets tougher when you concede that type of event in the match," he said in the post match interview.

"Likewise, it was tough to concede two goals just before the halftime break, but even though we get those goals against us, we do not give up. Instead, I think we step out in the second half and continue to believe in our game. For the boys and for the whole team, it was important to keep a clean sheet in the second half and show that we are a team that can stand up to opponents at this level," he added.

Malik Abubakari has scored two goals for the club in the Swedish League after seven matches.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, talented Ghanaian youngster, Malik Abubakar, has joined Swedish topflight champions, Malmo FF in the summer transfer window after three years in Portugal.

The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year deal after his impressive displays in Portugal convinced Malmo to buy him from Moreirense.

The Swedish giants announced the signing of the former Charity Stars player on their official website on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

