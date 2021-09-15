Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah has been named in Club Brugge squad to face PSG

The Belgium champions hosts the French giants on Wednesday night in Brugge

Sowah joined the Black and Blues from Leicester City in the summer transfer window

Ghanaian youngster, Kamal Sowah, has been named in Club Brugge's 21-man squad to face Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League Group A opener.

The 21-year-old joined the Belgium champions in the summer transfer window from Leiecester City and served an assist on his debut against KV Oostende.

In a list released by club on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Right to Dream Academy graduate was named in the team and should start against PSG.

It will be his debut in the competition, having spent the last three years in Belgium with OH Leuven on loan from Leicester.

Kamal Sowah will be coming up against one of the greatest footballer of all time, Messi, but hopes to enjoy the reception he had on his debut.

"Atmosphere was electric last night!!! 3pts. Thank you for the warm reception. See you on Wednesday night," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, manager Phillipe Clement expects a strong display from his boy despite the huge reputation of the French club.

"We are not going to hang in our penalty area for 90 minutes with 11 players. We will also attack to create chances. I want a team that attacks collectively and collectively defends. Of course we will have to be stronger defensively than usual," stated the coach in the pre-match conference.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper, Simon Mingolet, who is now the first choice shot stopper at Brugge insists they are going out there to do a good job against PSG.

"If you're standing in the tunnel and you're just thinking of the opponent standing next to you, you have already lost the game. I'm proud to play against such players tomorrow, but we have to do our job," he said at the UEFA press conference.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Belgian side Club Brugge have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah with a city inspired video.

The club announced that Sowah has signed a four-year contract after agreeing to a deal with English club Leicester City.

The 21-year old will be making a return to the Belgian top flight after spending three and a half years with OH Leuven.

