Kamal Sowah played his first ever UCL match on Wednesday night for Club Brugge

The Belgium champions held a star studded Paris Saint Germain to a goalless draw

Sowah played 90 minutes and was replaced in injury time

Ghanaian youngster, Kamal Sowah, has finally made his UEFA Champions League debut after featuring in Club Brugge's pulsating draw against star-studded PSG.

The 21-year-old excelled on his first outing in Europe's biggest club competition, playing 90 minutes before getting replaced by Faitout Maouassa in the 91st minute.

In photos posted on the club Brugge's website, the former Leicester City star is seen enjoying the moment with his teammates as they picked a valuable point.

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah shines on his Champions League debut as Club Brugge hold PSG.

In a game dubbed as a David and Goliath affair, it was the club from Brugge that impressed against the team that had the best attackers in the world.

Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all in action but it was midfielder Ander Herrera who would break the deadlock after netting 15 minutes into the game.

Twelve minutes later, Club Brugge leveled after Hans Vanaken connected to an Edourd Sobol pass.

The game was fiercely contested, with the Ghanaian winger heavily involved in several duels.

Sowah was a menace on the right side of attacking with his explosive runs for the Blue and Blacks.

Club Brugge manager, Philippe Clement, was proud of his boys and particularly impressed with Kamal Sowah.

"I am very proud of my players, they have played a very strong match physically and mentally. We start well, but then swallow a goal in the fifteen minutes. What makes me especially satisfied is the reaction of my players," he said after the game.

"Lang, De Ketelaere, Vanaken, Sowah, ... I actually have to go through the entire list of players. You can only achieve such a performance if everyone is top notch, that was the case," he added.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian youngster, Kamal Sowah, has been named in Club Brugge's 21-man squad to face Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League Group A opener.

The 21-year-old joined the Belgium champions in the summer transfer window from Leicester City and served an assist on his debut against KV Oostende.

In a list released by club on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Right to Dream Academy graduate was named in the team and should start against PSG.

