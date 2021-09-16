Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, remains confident ahead of the CAF CL game against C.I Kamsar

The Phobians host the Guinean giants on Sunday in a one-off match of the CAF Champions League

Hearts is representing Ghana in Africa's elite competition after winning the GPL last season

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, says the Phobians are poised for victory ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League game against C.I Kamsar.

The Ghana Premier League champions host their Guinean counterparts in Accra on Sunday for a place in the second round of the competition.

In an interview with phobianews.com, the new Black Stars forward said the team has one target, and that is to beat their opponents.

Hearts talisman Daniel Barnieh confident ahead of CAF Champions League clash against C.I Kamsar. SOURCE: Twitter/ @442GH @CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

Hearts were supposed to have traveled to Guinea for the first leg last week, but the game had to be cancelled because of the coup d'état in the West African nation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Accra-based club will now have to beat the Guineans in a one off game to set up a game with Moroccan giants, WAC.

“It’s a special game. It is a one-off game so everyone will play for victory, ” Barnie told Phobianews.com.

“We have confidence we can play like it’s a normal game. It’s important, of course, but in the end we have just one target; we need to win the game and advance to the next stage of the competition,” he added.

Hearts of Oak last participated in the CAF Champions League over a decade ago, and they are the last team from the country to win the competition.

They were African champions in 2000 and won the CAF Confederation Cup four years later.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Accra Hearts of Oak have officially been crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season despite defeat on the final day to WAFA.

The Phobians were confirmed winners of the league after their draw against Liberty Professionals but were handed the trophy in a coronation ceremony at WAFA on Saturday.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Premier League on Twitter, the 21 times champions were handed the trophy and their medals.

Source: Yen