Video drops as GH captain Andre Ayew scores stunning 1st league goal for Al Sadd

Andre Ayew has netted his first competitive goal for Al Sadd

The Ghana international inspired the Qatar champions to a 3-1 win on Thursday

The Black Stars captain was replaced with seven minutes remaining

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has scored his first competitive goal for Qatar Stars League champions, Al Sadd, in their victory over Qatar SC.

The 31-year-old started a comeback that saw Al Sadd claw back from a goal down to win the game 3-1 on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Andre Ayew, in photos posted on Twitter by Al Sadd, is seen jubilating after equalizing for his side in the 63rd minute.

The former Swansea City star took on a defender before expertly curling in for his side's leveler.

The hosts had taken an early lead through Sebastien Soria in the first half before Ayew's equalizer.

A rampant Al Sadd started to tear their opponents apart, after Brazilian playmaker, Guilherme Dos Santos, put them into the lead in the 78th minute.

Algerian forward, Baghdad Bounedjah, then sealed the victory with a third goal with seven minutes remaining.

Manager Xavi Hernandez then replaced the Ghanaian with Ahmed Sayar.

It is the second win in two matches in the new campaign.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has marked his long awaited debut for Qatari giants, Al Sadd, after featuring in their opening day victory over Al Sailiya.

The 31-year-old joined the QNB Stars League champions in the summer transfer window after leaving English Championship side, Swansea City.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration, and expressed excitement on Twitter after earning a win on his debut.

