Hearts of Oak unveil marvelous new kits for 2021/22 season; fans react

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have unveiled their new jerseys for next season

The Phobians will use the kits for the first time on Sunday in the game against C.K Kamsar

The new jerseys are manufactured by sports kit producers Umbro

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, have unveiled their new kits ahead of the 2021/22 season at a colourful event at the club's secretariat on Thursday.

The new jerseys are manufactured by sports wear producers, Umbro, with whom Hearts has renewed it's contract for another two years.

In photos posted on Twitter by Hearts, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Phobians outdoored their home, away and third kits for the upcoming season.

Hearts of Oak unveil new kits for 2021/22 season; fans react.

Source: Twitter

At the unveiling, Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede reiterated Hearts of Oak's desire to become successful on and off the pitch.

"The Pobiman project is taking shape. The swimming pool is under construction. By the end of the year , we are constructing 4 standard sized pitches (1 artificial, 3 natural grass ) which would be completed by end of year," he said.

"We have plans of putting up a 40 room international hotel at Pobiman which would be able to camp the black stars and other international clubs when they come to Ghana," he added.

"We shall be opening Accra Hearts of Oak commercial center very soon. This is to make Hearts of Oak a money making machine for the future."

Meanwhile, fans of the club have reacted after the unveiling of the new uniforms.

Didn't think Hearts of Oak could outdo themselves but my goodness what a kit!," wrote Gary Al-Smith.

"New season new kits. We dey here. Phoobia," added Kaly Jay.

This is fire, new Hearts of Oak jersey. The best," wrote George Addo Jnr.

New Jersey hard!!! Phooooobia. Where can I cop one?," wrote Ghanaian rapper, Manifest.

Accra Hearts of Oak will begin their season on Sunday, when they host Guinean club C.I Kamsar in the CAF Champions League.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, says the Phobians are poised for victory ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League game against C.I Kamsar.

The Ghana Premier League champions host their Guinean counterparts in Accra on Sunday for a place in the second round of the competition.

In an interview with phobianews.com, the new Black Stars forward said the team has one target, and that is to beat their opponents.

