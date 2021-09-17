Randy Abbey says he has not seen a local applicant for the Black Stars job yet

Dr. Abbey is a member of the three man committee formed to appoint a new coach

Coach C.K Akonnor was axed as Ghana coach on Monday after a poor start to the World Cup qualifiers

Member of the committee formed to find a new coach for the Black Stars, Randy Abbey, has stated that no indigenous gaffer has applied for the job.

The committee has been tasked to find a coach within 72 hours since the sacking of Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

However, the former Ghana Football Association spokesperson, revealed in an interview with Graphic Sports, the committee hasn't received an application from any local coach.

I haven't seen a local coach apply for the Black Stars job - GFA Exco member Randy Abbey. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Although they are yet to sieved through all the applications received.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“There are a lot of unsolicited applications that have come through, but I have not seen any local application yet,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“It is possible that some have come to the FA secretariat this morning but I haven’t seen any yet," he added.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians are still waiting for the next Black Stars coach with the time given to the committee elapsed.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor was sacked after Ghana's poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The four times African champions laboured to a 1-0 victory over Ethiopia before a defeat to South Africa in Johannesburg.

There has been widespread reports that former coach of the team, Milovan Rajevac could be making a return as head coach of the Black Stars.

The senior national team have a double header World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe next month. The West African powerhouse will be having a new coach before the games in October.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian statesman and politician, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said the Ghana Football Association is confused after stating they will find a new coach within 72 hours.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor was axed as Black Stars coach on Monday, September 13, 2021, following Ghana's poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview on Metro TV, the former GFA president claimed the current administration can't find any good coach in three days to replace Akonnor.

Source: Yen.com.gh