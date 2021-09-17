Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan, has left the club

The 26-year-old arrived at Kotoko an a 16-year-old boy

He has been the club's captain in the last three seasons

Goalkeeper, Felix Annan, has left Ghanaian giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, after ten years as a player of the club on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The 26-year-old spent the last three seasons as captain of the Porcupine Warriors despite struggling for a place in the starting line up in his final campaign.

In an emotional farewell message, the former Black Stars number two thanked the club and wished them success in the coming season.

Forever in my heart - Felix Annan leaves Asante Kotoko after ten years. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

"In the last couple of weeks, I gave been engaged in very emotional conversation with Management and the Board of Directors concerning my future," he wrote.

"After several consultations, it was resolved that my desire to continue my career path elsewhere after 10 years of dedicated service to Asante Kotoko be respected by all involved.

"I thank HM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Board and Management, the technical team, the playing body, the fans and the entire Kotoko fraternity for the support throughout my years with the greatest club in Ghana.

"I will forever cherish my time with the family. Long live Asante Kotoko. Fabulous! Kum Apem a Apem Beba!!!!"

Asante Kotoko showed gratitude to the goalkeeper, thanking him in a heartwarming video.

Having joined the club in 2011, Annan spent the 2015 season on loan at WAFA before returning to reclaim the number one spot.

He played a pivotal role as Asante Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak in 2018 to win the FA cup in Tamale.

Annan was the second choice goalkeeper during the Kwesi Appiah era and was a member of the team at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

Source: Yen.com.gh