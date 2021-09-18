Ghanaian footballer K.P Boateng was one of the stars to grace the About You Fashion Week in Berlin

The football star is a big fashion lover and made time to attend the event in Berlin

Prince-Boateng returned to Germany in the summer to rejoin boyhood club Hertha Berlin

Ghanaian football star, Kevin Prince-Boateng, is one of the high profile personalities to attend the About You Fashion show in Berlin this week.

The Hertha Berlin player nailed it as he rocked an all black designer attire and shades to watch the models catwalk.

In photos posted on Twitter by the Ghana international, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the fashion lover is seen enjoying the moment.

Kevin Prince-Boateng dazzles at About You Fashion Week in Germany. SOURCE: Twitter/ @KPBofficial

"I don’t worry about people “copying” me. Their next move can’t happen until I make mine," he wrote with photos from the event.

This year's fashion week was dubbed "Freedom of Identity”, something K.P Boateng has been championing as part of his fight against racism.

Top models and brands such as adidas, LeGer, Levi's, Tom Tailor and Esprit were all presented in glamour and glitz.

Kevin Prince-Boateng is enjoying his return to the Bundesliga, having been a mainstay in the Hertha Berlin team this season.

The 34-year-old has been inspiring on and off for his teammates, after helping them to back-to-back victory after the international break.

Last night he played 60 minutes as Hertha Berlin defeated Greuther Furth 2-1 at the Olympiastadon in Berlin.

He was also pivotal in the 3-1 victory over VfL Bochum a week ago, and will be hoping their recent form continues.

The 2010 World Cup star returned to Hertha Berlin after 14 years since leaving the capital based club.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana forward, Kevin Prince-Boateng, played a key role for Hertha Berlin as they came from a goal down to beat Greuther Furth in the German Bundesliga on Friday night.

The 34-year-old lasted an hour and was replaced by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp as the capital-based club won their second game in a role.

In photos posted on Twitter by the attacker, he expressed joy after Hertha picked all three points at home.

