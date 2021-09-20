Hearts of Oak will next face Moroccan club WAC in the CAF Champions League

The Ghanaian giants defeated Guinean side C.I Kamsar in Accra to progress

Hearts continue to prepare ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, have set up a mouthwatering clash against Moroccan heavyweights Wydad AC in the second round of the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions defeated Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar 2-0 in Accra to advance to the next stage of Africa's elite competition.

In photos posted on the club's Twitter handle, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Phobians look poised ahead of the next game in Africa.

CAF Champions League: Hearts to face Moroccan giants WAC after brushing aside C.I Kamsar. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HeartsOfOakGH @442GH

Source: Twitter

The Accra-based club returned to the big stage for the first time in over a decade after winning the Ghana Premier League last season.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite losing both of their preparatory games before the match on Sunday, the 2000 African champions proved their pedigree with a strong performance at home.

Hearts of Oak struggled to create chances in the first half and had to go into the break without a goal.

C.I Kamsar were solid defensively and had to thank their goalkeeper for the heroic saves in the first 30 minutes of the second half.

The Phobians had the ball twice in the net but both goals couldn't count, first for a foul on the Kamsar goal and the second being an offside.

However, coach Samuel Boadu's second half substitutes came to the club's rescue after returnee Kofi Kordzi beautifully curled in the opener before teen sensation Salim Adams blasted in the second. Both goals came in the final ten minutes.

Hearts will now engage two times African champions Wydad AC next month for a place in the third round of the Champions League.

The double winner will also be preparing for the start of the new Ghana Premier League next month.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana midfielder, Gladson Awako, has left Accra Hearts of Oak just three weeks after joining the club, according to sports portal GHANASoccernet.com.

GHANASoccernet.com has reported that the player is no longer interested in playing for the club with other media houses claiming the midfielder has been having nightmares.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on GHANASoccernet, the player earlier informed the club of his desire to leave and has not trained in the last week.

Source: Yen