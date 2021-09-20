Asante Kotoko have appointed Dr. Prosper Ogum as their new coach

The former WAFA coach takes over from Portuguese gaffer Mariano Barreto

Kotoko parted ways with Mariano Barreto last week

Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have announced the arrival of Dr. Prosper Ogum as the club's new coach ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The former WAFA manager joins the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal and replaces Portuguese gaffer Mariano Barreto.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Kumasi-based club confirmed the signing of the University of Cape Coast lecturer as their new coach.

Kotoko announce arrival of new coach after parting ways with Portuguese gaffer Mariano Barreto. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC

"We're delighted to announce Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as our new Head Coach. The Sports Psychologist , Educationist and Coach joins us on a 2-year deal from WAFA, having previously handled UCC Soccer Team, Elmina Sharks, Dwarfs and Karela Utd," wrote Asante Kotoko.

His arrival comes just few days after the departure of former Ghana coach Mariano Barreto, who has been in Portugal since the end of the last campaign.

The Reds will be hoping to win trophies under the new coach after a trophyless campaign last year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Prosper Ogum expressed delight after inking a deal with the record Ghana Premier League champions.

"I am awfully grateful for this opportunity to serve such a great club Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Thanks to HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Board, Management and Supporters for reposing trust in me. I will do my best to make Kotoko the best club in Ghana, Africa and the world," he wrote on Twitter.

The educationist formerly coached UCC Soccer Team, Elmina Sharks, Dwarfs, Karela Utd WAFA.

Asante Kotoko will begin pre-season on Monday, September 20, 2021 ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League next month.

Last season, they finished behind Hearts of Oak in second place and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the quarter finals by Berekum Chelsea.

