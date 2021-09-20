Ghanaian players were in action in the English Premier League over the weekend

Mohammed Salisu and Thomas Partey earned valuable points for their clubs

Jordan Ayew played as Liverpool thumped Crystal Palace

Ghanaian players are beginning to take center stage for their clubs in the English Premier League as three of them featured for their teams over the weekend.

Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew started for Arsenal and Crystal Palace respectively with Mohammed Salisu coming on in the 37th minute for Southampton.

While Partey and Salisu smiled home with points, Jordan Ayew and his Crystal Palace team were crashed at Anfield by Liverpool.

Thomas Partey was making his second appearance of the season and his first start for Arsenal, who traveled to the Turf Moor to beat Burnley 1-0.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard's stunning freekick in the 30th minute gave the Gunners all three points.

Ghana's Partey lasted 75 minutes and was replaced by England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Arsenal grinded out the result.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salisu continues to shine for Southampton in the ongoing campaign. Manager Ralph Hassenthutl's decision to start the defender from the bench shocked many Saints fans.

But when he was called upon, he ensured the St Mary's outfit left Etihad with a valuable point on Saturday afternoon. He replaced Jack Stevens in the 37th minute.

He had a 100% passing accuracy rate, and made two interceptions and two clearances with one crucial block. His numbers have been outstanding for Southampton as they are yet to concede since the 2-2 draw at Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, it was a tough day for Ghana forward Jordan Ayew, who is yet to score his first goal of the season. The drought continues for the Black Stars forward as Crystal Palace succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at Anfield to Liverpool.

Liverpool's African trio of Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Naby Keita were all on target for the Reds in the 3-0 mauling of the Eagles.

