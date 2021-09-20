A young Ghanaian inventor has recounted how he was able to build an ultraviolet helicopter

Nii Amartei Amarteifio shared that, his research towards the project began in his freshman year at Ashesi University about four years ago

He intimated that he encountered many failures on his journey towards building the aircraft

A brilliant young Ghanaian has recently taken to social media to narrate his journey to inventing an ultralight helicopter.

Nii Amartei Amarteifio shared that, he began research on inventing his helicopter about four years ago in his first year at the Ashesi University.

His first prototype was completed few days after he commenced, but it was not-so-good, he revealed.

Gradually, he was able to fabricate parts that gave a physical representation to his drawings.

Nii Amartei Amarteifio: Ashesi past Student Invents Ultralight Helicopter Source: Twitter.com/ntrappreneur

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Nii Amartei came up with four prototypes in three months.

Tests on his helicopter began on Saturday, September 11, 2021, and the flight controls were 100%.

The freewheeling unit according to Nii, engaged and disengaged effectively.

The setbacks

The young man revealed that everything worked well except for vibrations the was caused by issues with the tail of the helicopter's cantilever design.

The main rotors of the engine struggled to get the right RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) to generate enough lift.

Nii said after almost chopping off his fingers on several occasions, he is happy it all went well.

The young inventor stated that he got a lot of feedback and he appreciates that.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a young Form 2 student of Don Bosco Technical Institute at Odumase-Sunyani, Samuel Naamgwinaa, has gained some prominence due to his massive talent.

The young man, who has grown to be very ingenious, has been tagged as one of Ghana's youngest inventors.

Samuel Naamgwinaa, who carries himself as a highly-skilled young inventor, has managed to come up with a number of helpful inventions.

Among his many creations include the car that is fueled with water, an air conditioner, automatic solar light, a bomb that is detonated by a phone call, a gas stove that uses special gas also invented by Samuel, an automatic bed and smartboard.

Source: Yen.com.gh