Video drops as young rapper wows Asamoah Gyan with his freestyle

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has been wowed by a young rapper

Gyan in a video on Twitter is seen jamming to the rapper's freestyle

Asamoah Gyan was at his Tennis practice when the rapper came around

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Legendary Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan has been wowed by a young rapper, who freestyled to him during one of his tennis practice in Accra.

The rapper identified on Social Media as Francis Terror could not help it as Asamoah Gyan nodded to his song.

A video posted on Twitter by Asamoah Gyan Fan Page, sees the country's all time leading scorer enjoying his time with the young artist.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan stunned by a young musician during his tennis session. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsamoahG3_FPage @Ghanafaofficial @ASAMOAH_GYAN3

Source: Twitter

Asamoah Gyan has showed his love for music in the past, having featured top Ghanaian artist on some of his projects.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The 35-year-old has not hanged his boots yet but spent time engaging in tennis practice, another of his many talents.

These days he plies his trade in the Ghana Premier League with Legon Cities, but he is yet to report to the club's pre-season.

Gyan, after a 17 year career abroad decided to return home and play in the topflight league but it did not go as planned as he struggled with fitness.

Although, it is not certain if he will don the jersey of the Royals in the 2021/22 season, Gyan hopes to be active before the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

The former Black Stars captain remains Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals from 109 international appearances.

He is also the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup, having scored six in three competitions.

The striker still has ambitions of being part of Ghana's team to the Nations Cup in Cameroon 2022.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamaoh Gyan, has plans of becoming a coach when he finally decides to hang his boots at the end of his playing career.

Asamoah Gyan has started working on getting his badges as he makes sure he does not get out of football completely.

Ghana's all time leading scorer, with 51 international goals, told Tv3 Sports in an interview about his ambitions of staying in the game.

Source: Yen