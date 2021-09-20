Former Ghana footballer Laryea Kingston joined his favourite artist on stage during the 'Teshie We Dey' concert

Laryea Kingston was invited on stage by Shatta Wale as they thrilled fans

The ex-Ghana international now works as coach at the Right to Dream Academy

Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston, joined Dancehall artist Shatta Wale on stage during the 'Teshie We Dey' concert on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The ex-footballer turned coach was invited to the the stage by the musician as they both thrilled fans at Teshie, a suburb of the capital.

In photos posted on Twitter by Homebase TV, the pair are seen having fan as Shatta Wale drops back to back hit songs.

The 'Teshie We Dey' concert was organised by Shatta Wale and fellow Dancehall artist, Jupitar.

The event was highly patronized with fans from Teshie and it's environs trooping to watch their favourite acts.

Apart from Shatta Wlae and Jupitar, other artists including Eno Barony and Kelvyn Boy were all present at the event.

Laryea Kingston has always paid tribute to Shatta Wale when asked about his favourite Ghanaian artist.

The former Ghana international has hanged his boots and now works as a coach for the Right to Dream Academy. He also works as a football pundit.

Kingston, junior brother to former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Kinson, started his career at Great Olympics but shot to prominence during his time at Accra Hearts of Oak.

He later left to continue his career abroad, where he played in countries such as Israel, Russia and Scotland.

Laryea Kingston also played 41 times for the Black Stars, scoring six times for the country.

