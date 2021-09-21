Black Queens head coach Mercy Tagoe is unhappy with the way football is managed in Ghana

Mercy Tagoe was reacting to her team's victory against Cameroon on Monday

The team is currently taking part of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament in Nigeria

Head coach of the female national team, the Black Queens, Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, has taken a subtle dig at the Football Association over the way the sport is managed.

Despite recording her first win at the Aisha Buhari invitational tournament, Mercy Tagoe poured out her spleen at the Association describing the way things are done as a joke.

In the post match press conference, the former Black Queens player drew comparisons between Ghana and South Africa, the team that beat her girls in the opening game 3-0.

"Coincidentally both sides (Ghana and Cameroon) brought fresh legs into their team, trying to test their pulse and how best they can fit into the team," she started.

"My team for instance, like I told you the last time, South Africa being our sisters and girlfriends brought all their stars and we all know what Thembi Kgatlana can do, and what she is doing and what she will continue to do," she added.

"I respect them so much because they have taken the women's football to the next level and we all have to look at it and emulate. We are joking, believe you me, we do this today, tomorrow we do that and next time when we are called we think we will get there. When you sleep, others will wake up and do it for you to see."

Although her team defeated Cameroon and are likely to go through to the semis, Mercy Tagoe lamented over not having her best players around.

Second half goals from Princella Adubea and Vivian Kodadu was enough as the Black Queens bounced from the opening day defeat to South Africa.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the senior national female team of Ghana, the Black Queens, have been thrashed by the South Africa in the opening game of Group B at the Aisha Buhari tournament.

Ghana were beaten 3-0 on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Nigeria.

In photos posted on Twitter by Ghana Women National Teams, the Black Queens looked crestfallen after the defeat.

