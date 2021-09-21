Ghana has won four Africa Cup of Nations titles

Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, would have been 112 years today if he was still alive but his legacies will not be forgotten as the country commemorates his birthday.

Part of the pro-independence activists unending achievements was sports, and he played a crucial role in the nation's success in terms of football.

Ghana has won four Africa Cup of Nations titles with two of those coming during his era as the head of state. Kwame Nkrumah saw football and sport as a unifying tool in achieving his goal of a United African State.

How the Black Stars won two Africa Cup of Nations titles during Kwame Nkrumah's regime. SOURCE: Twitter/ @GhanaianMuseum

YEN.com.gh looks at how Ghana became a force in football and the two titles that were won in 1963 and 1965.

Kwame Nkrumah's love for the game led him into forming a club known back in the day as Real Republicans. They were one of the best clubs in the country and his influence could easily persuade a player from Hearts and Kotoko to play for Republicans.

Most of the players that made the Black Stars team, either came from Hearts, Kotoko and the Republicans.

Nkrumah made sure the team was led by a Ghanaian, Charles Kumi Gyamfi, popularly known as C.K Gyamfi, one of two coaches from the continent to win the trophy three times. The other is Hassan Shehata of Egypt.

1963 Africa Cup

In 1963, Ghana was drawn in Group A alongside former champions Ethiopia and Tunisia. Unlike these days where the AFCON has 24 teams, it was a six team tournament back them with three in each group.

The Black Stars started the tournament with a draw against Tunisia. Wilberforce Mfum scored in that game for Ghana as Mohammed Selah Jedidi leveled for the Carthage Eagles.

Edward Kobina Acquah scored a brace as Ghana beat Ethiopia to reach the finals of the tournament where they faced Sudan. Sudan topped Group B, which had United Arab Republic and Nigeria.

In that game, Aggrey Finn netted a 62nd minute opener before Kobina Acquah scored a brace as the Black Stars dispatched Sudan 3-0 to win the title for the first time ever.

1965 Africa Cup

Ghana headed to the tournament as champions and there was pressure on the team to win the competition.

The Black Stars were ruthless and had one of the finest teams ever to emerge from the African continent. The team had the likes of Rev. Osei Kofi, Sir Cecil Attuquaye of blessed memory and Frank Odoi.

This time the Black Stars were drawn in Group B, alongside Ivory Coast and Congo DR.

Ghana were rampant against Congo DR in the first game, beating them 5-2. A brace apiece from Ben Acheampong and Cecil Attuquaye added to Osei Kofi's opener ensured Ghana cruised to victory.

The team showed no mercy to neighbors Ivory Coast, as Kofi Nti, Ben Acheampong, Nicholas Halm Lutterodt and Osei Kofi all scored in the 4-1 win.

And in the final, the toughest game for the Black Stars, Frank Odoi scored an extra time winner as Ghana beat Tunisia to win the tournament for the second time.

