C.K Akonnor was sacked as Ghana coach last week following the team's poor start to the World Cup qualifiers

The ex-Ghana coach immediately returned to family duties

The former Black Stars captain is seen spending quality time with his daughter

Former Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has returned to family duties just a week after he was sacked as Black Stars coach, spending good time with his daughter.

C.K Akonnor was axed as head coach of the senior national team following the team's poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In a video posted on Twitter by Lukman Evergreen picked from Gigs TV, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akonnor is catching up on missed time with his lovely daughter Naa Queyki.

Video drops as C.K Akonnor chills with daughter after losing Black Stars job. SOURCE: Instagram/ naaqueyki Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Instagram

The former Ghana player and his daughter had dinner at the Kozo Restaurant in Osu, and Naa Queyki looked to miss her dad.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Charles Kwablan Akonnor spent a year and ten months as head coach of the Black Stars, but he was shown the exit door last week.

Under his leadership the Black Stars won four game and lost five including the World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

Akonnor is currently unattached and will take time to make a return to football, but at the moment, he is spending time with family.

The 47-year-old previously coached Eleven Wise, Hearts of Oak, Ashantigold and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

In his playing career, he spent most of his time in Germany, where he played for Koln, Wolfsburg and SpVgg Unterhaching.

Akonnor has a son, who is following the footsteps of his father. Charles Jeseja Akonnor plies his trade for Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has penned an emotional message to the team after he was sacked by the GFA on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The ex-Ghana captain was shown the exit door after a poor start to the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

In a post on social media, Akonnor thanked the country's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, the football federation, as well as the team.

Source: Yen