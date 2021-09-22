Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal on his return to first team action for Ajax

The Ghana defender netted his first ever goal for Southampton

Striker Kwasi Wriedt and Augustine Boakye were all on the scoresheet for their clubs

Ghanaian players continue to flourish in Europe for their clubs, and on Tuesday night, four of them were on target for their teams, with two netting their debut goals.

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, and Wolfsberger AC new signing, Augustine Boakye, scored debut goals for their clubs, with Mohammed Kudus and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scoring in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In photos posted on the respective Twitter handles of the clubs, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the quartet of Ghanaian stars were all on winning sides.

In England, Mohammed Salisu continued to dazzle for Southampton, helping them progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup after beating Sheffield United on penalties.

For a defender, it had to take time for him to score his first ever goal for the Saints, but his performances this season proved his first would not take time.

Salisu shot Southampton into a 53rd minute goal at the Bramall Lane, after Ibrahima Diallo had cancelled Enda Stevens' opener for Sheffield United. Oli McBurnie leveled in the 66th minute to force the game into penalties, where Salisu and his teammates triumphed.

Mohammed Kudus returned like he never was away. The 21-year-old Ajax star featured for the first time for the Ajax first team on Tuesday night, as the free scoring Dutch champions thumped Fortuna Sittard 5-0.

The Black Stars playmaker who came on in the second half netted his side's fourth in the thrashing of Sittard at the Offermans Joosten Stadium.

His compatriot, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, continued his scoring form after netting his second in a row as Willem II snatched an important win at RKC Waalwijk. The former Bayern Munich youth star broke the game's deadlock in the 52nd minute as Willem won 2-1.

And it was debut delight for young Ghanaian midfielder, Augustine Boakye, who netted Wolfsberger AC's fifth goal as they thrashed Siegendorf in the OFB Cup match in Austria.

