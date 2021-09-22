Former Ghana defender, John Painstil, has said the Black Stars can not qualify for the World Cup

According to Painstil, incoming coach Milovan Rajevac, will need a miracle to qualify the team to the World Cup

The Black Stars had a poor start to the qualifying campaign

Former Ghana right-back, John Painstil, has stated that it will take a miracle for yet-to-be confirmed Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, to qualify the team to the World Cup.

After a poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, C.K Akonnor was sacked, with Milovan Rajevac reportedly his replacement.

In an interview with Angel FM, the defender who played during Rajevac's first stint claimed the timing of the Serb's return is wrong.

“If it is true Milo is taking over the job, then I say the timing is wrong because how well does he know this current team?,” Paintsil told Angel FM.

“Our time was different because all the players were already made and it will only take a miracle to help him qualify this team.”

Having led the Black Stars to the quarter finals of the 2010 World Cup, and the Africa Cup of Nations finals the same year, with a relatively young team, the Serbian trainer is expected to takeover the vacant role.

John Painstil was one of the leaders of Milovan Rajevac's team during his first spell but remains doubtful.

The Black Stars are looking at redeeming themselves after a poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Ghana lost one and won one of their two matches in September.

The defeat to South Africa has seen them drop on the FIFA Coca Cola rankings.

Ghana has also been drawn alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

