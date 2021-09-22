An e-hailing driver has inspired people on social media with his marketing strategy which won him monetary gifts from Nigerians

In the driver's car, you will find nuts, bottled water, and Wi-Fi, all for passengers' use, according to a rider who recently shared his experience

Nigerians on social media who were impressed got the driver's bank account details and started donating money to him

An e-hailing driver has received monetary help from Nigerians after a passenger shared his positive ride experience on social media.

Making the disclosure on LinkedIn, a man identified as Ore Afolayan said the passenger, a Twitter user, was impressed with how the driver treated him.

Many social media users commended the driver for his marketing strategy. Photo credit: Ore Afolayan/LinkedIn

The taxi had sweets, nuts, bottled water, and Wi-Fi that passengers could connect to.

In his words:

"Unlike many other platforms he had used, this driver's taxi was mind-blowing. There were sweets, nuts, soda and a wifi in the car.

"All of these were freebies for a rider. It was unbelievable."

The passenger was impressed

According to Afolayan, the Twitter user updated his phone with the free Wi-Fi connection and took to social media to tell everyone of his discovery.

He said:

"It was unbelievable. Other people who had had an encounter with the driver shared their experiences."

Monetary donation for the driver

People decided to donate money for the driver for his exemplary service and his bank account detail was shared online.

Afolayan said:

"Before long, conversations about monetary donations started to help the driver restock his freebies' cabinets.

"His account details was shared online and trust empathetic Nigerians to start donating. The donations poured and poured.

"Via a WhatsApp message, he thanked the Twitter User, the donors and wished them all well. Asides the freebies, he was said to be polite and his car had a nice scent."

Social media reacts

Reacting, a LinkedIn user Victor Agboli said:

"He understands Customer service."

Naomi David commented:

"This is incredible!"

Iraneus Ogu wrote:

"Wow. May seem little but makes a lot of difference. Important reminder. Thanks."

Oluwaferanmi Ayinde said:

"Brand customer relationship matters alot, for every good service made, one free PR added."

