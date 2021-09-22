A video of John Painstil introducing his Black Stars teammates has dropped

In the video, he hilariously introduced his teammates to the world before the World Cup in South Africa 2010

Ghana reached the quarter finals of the competition

A video of former Ghana defender, John Painstil, presenting his teammates before the FIFA World Cup in South Africa 2010 has popped up on social media.

The ex-Black Stars right-back, introduced his teammates to the world before the tournament as Ghana emplaned to South Africa in 2010.

The video posted on Twitter by Alex Anyankwaa, sighted by YEN.com.gh, shows the player presenting his teammates in a roll call form.

The video also shows Asamoah Gyan and Quincy Owusu-Abeyie beaming in confidence before the global showpiece.

The tournament was one of the best for the West African powerhouse, who became the third country from the continent to reach the last eight of the World Cup.

The team made up of the likes of Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah and Mathew Amoah, was led by incoming coach Milovan Rajevac.

Earlier that year, the Black Stars had reached the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a very young team.

At the World Cup in South Africa, Ghana won their first game against Serbia, following a late penalty by Asamoah Gyan. The Black Stars were then held by Australia in the second game before losing narrowly to Germany in the third group game.

The four times Africa champions then face old foes, the United States of America in the round of 16, where goals from Kevin Prince-Boateng and Asamoah Gyan sent the nation to the quarter finals.

It was heartbreak for Ghana after Sulley Muntari's masterstroke of a goal was cancelled by Uruguay captain Diego Forlan, before the Luis Suarez handball dented the Black Stars' hopes of a semi final berth.

Asamoah Gyan missed a crucial penalty before the shootouts, misses from Dominic Adiyiah and John Mensah left Ghana packing.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana right-back, John Painstil, has stated that it will take a miracle for yet-to-be confirmed Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, to qualify the team to the World Cup.

After a poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, C.K Akonnor was sacked, with Milovan Rajevac reportedly his replacement.

In an interview with Angel FM, the defender who played during Rajevac's first stint claimed the timing of the Serb's return is wrong.

