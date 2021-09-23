Former deputy sports minister Joseph Yamin has opened up on the reason for flying money to Brazil during his time in office

The Ministry had to fly $4 million to the Black Stars team after threats of a boycott before their match against Portugal

According to Joseph Yamin that was the best decision they could take to avoid embarrassment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin, has revealed that he agreed to flying money to Brazil to settle aggrieved Black Stars players during the World Cup.

The Sports Ministry had to fly $4 million to settle unpaid bonuses and appearances fees of players during the World Cup in 2014.

In an interview with Starr FM, Joseph Yamin, indicated that the decision was taken to avoid embarrassment as the players threatened to boycott their final group game against Portugal.

We had to fly $4m to the Black Stars in Brazil to avoid embarrassment - Former deputy Sports Minister. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Starr1035Fm @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"I agreed to us flying money to the Black Stars at the time, I was Deputy Sports Minister because that was the only means we had and the players insisted they wanted their money," he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"The point is that Ghanaians love football and the players could have boycotted the match [in Brazil] which would have embarrassed us so we had to meet them halfway and that's what we did," he added.

The Black Stars ended up agreeing to play the game against Portugal, which they lost 2-1 and exited the competition for the first time at the Group stage.

Before the game, Ghana's camp had been shrouded with controversy as reports emerged there was a scuffle between some players and some management team members.

Star players Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari were all sacked from camp for misconduct.

At the World Cup, Ghana lost her first game against the United State and drew with eventual champions Germany in the second game before the defeat to Portugal.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that, a video of former Ghana defender, John Painstil, presenting his teammates before the FIFA World Cup in South Africa 2010 has popped up on social media.

The ex-Black Stars right-back, introduced his teammates to the world before the tournament as Ghana emplaned to South Africa in 2010.

The video posted on Twitter by Alex Anyankwaa, sighted by YEN.com.gh, shows the player presenting his teammates in a roll call form.

Source: Yen