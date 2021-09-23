Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored his second goal in three games for Al Sadd

The 31-year-old helped Al Sadd to an import win against rivals Al-Rayyan

Andre Ayew joined Al Sadd in the summer transfer window

Captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew, has scored again for Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League as they defeated Al-Rayyan on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old, who scored in the game against Qatar SC, netted his second in three games against Al-Rayyan in the match dubbed as the Qatari classico.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, the former Swansea star is seen celebrating his goal.

Andre Ayew scores again as Al Sadd beat Al-Rayyan in Qatar classico.

In an explosive start to the game, Al Sadd netted three goals in the opening thirty minutes of the game. Hassan Al-Haydos, Baghdad Bounedjah and Andre Ayew scored in that order.

However, right at the stroke of half time the hosts, Al-Rayyan, pulled one back through Hashim Abdullatif.

Al-Rayyan then scored again four minutes after the break, through Abdulaziz Hatem.

Al Sadd restored their two goal lead after Akram Alif pounced to scored his side's fourth and hand them all three points.

Manager of Al Sadd and former Barcelona midfielder, Xavi Hernandez expressed delight in winning the game, although he admitted they struggled after Ayew's goal.

“I am happy with the win. We got three important points for our campaign to defend the league title. The win came over a strong opponent like Al-Rayyan," he told the club's website.

He added: “We suffered a lot after we scored the third goal. We allowed Al-Rayyan to come back and score two goals. But we had a strong reaction after Al-Rayyan’s second goal, and we managed to score our fourth goal and clinch the game. We could have scored more.”

