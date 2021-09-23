Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has scored his first brace for Stade Rennais

He scored a brace exactly 12 years 3 days after Gyan netted his first brace for the club

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been touted as the next Asmaoh Gyan in the French League

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, is reproducing the goal scoring records of legendary forward Asamoah Gyan at French club Stade Rennais.

On Wednesday night, the teen sensation netted a brace for Stade Rennais in their 6-0 thrashing of Clermont Foot.

His two goals comes exactly 12 years and three days when the former Ghana captain netted his first brace for the same club.

12 years apart - Kamaldeen Sulemana evokes record of Asamoah Gyan at Stade Rennais. SOURCE: Twitter/ @staderennais

Source: Twitter

Kamaldeen Sulemana reminded the Rennais fans of what Asamoah Gyan did in France.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Gyan, who joined Stade Rennais in 2008, scored two goals against Grenoble in the Ligue 1 on September 19, 2009. His first came in the first minute before netting a penalty in the 61st minute of the 4-0 win.

He went on to become a mainstay at the club before a big money move to England to join Sunderland.

Kamaldeen's early season form comes as no surprise after European giants including Manchester United and Ajax went in for his signature in the summer.

But the ex-FC Nordsjaelland player chose to move to France for more play time.

On September 22, 2021, the Right to Dream Academy star was unplayable on the flanks for Rennais, scoring two in three minutes.

His outstanding display has earned him a place in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week by French tabloid L'Equipe.

He was also in Whoscored.com's team of the week, beating the likes of Naymar and Mbappe to the best eleven of the week.

Kamaldeen Sulamana has scored three goals in seven matches since joining the Reds and Blacks in the summer transfer window.

He has now made the team of the week twice and he is currently one of the most exciting teens in the French topflight league.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian starlet Kamaldeen Sulemana had the best start imaginable in Rennes colours as he scored on his Ligue 1 debut.

The 19-year old who joined Rennes last month, only needed 14 minutes to show the Rennes faithful what he was about.

Kamaldeen's goal helped Stade Rennais to earn a point after their game with Lens ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Source: Yen.com.gh