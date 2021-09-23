The Black Stars performance at the 2014 World Cup was good - Joseph Yamin

Former deputy Sports Minister Joseph Yamin says the Black Stars weren't poor at the 2014 World Cup

Ghana was eliminated after the group stages following controversy over unpaid bonuses

The Black Stars picked only a point from three matches

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin, has refused to accept that the performance of the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup was abysmal.

The West African giants were eliminated from the Group stages of the tournament for the first time after picking just a point from three games.

In an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM, Joseph Yamin, said the team performance of the team was good despite exiting at an early stage.

The Black Stars performance at the 2014 World Cup wasn't abysmal - Joseph Yamin. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Starr1035Fm @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"I wouldn't describe the Black Stars performance in Brazil as abysmal," he said when asked if the performance of the team was good for him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Black Stars lost their first game to the United States before holding eventual champions Germany to an entertaining 2-2 draw.

But before the final game, the team held the country to ransom, insisting they will not play the final game against Portugal if their appearance fee was not paid.

This forced the government at that time to airlift $4 million to Brazil to settle the players.

Key members of the team, Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince-Boateng had to be dismissed from camp for misconduct leaving the Black Stars shrouded in controversy.

With the West Africans unsettled, they lost their final game to Portugal 2-1 to miss out on the round of 16.

The former Minister stated they had to fly the money to the players to avoid embarrassment.

"I agreed to us flying money to the Black Stars at the time, I was Deputy Sports Minister because that was the only means we had and the players insisted they wanted their money," he said.

"The point is that Ghanaians love football and the players could have boycotted the match [in Brazil] which would have embarrassed us so we had to meet them halfway and that's what we did," he added.

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that, former deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin, has revealed that he agreed to flying money to Brazil to settle aggrieved Black Stars players during the World Cup.

The Sports Ministry had to fly $4 million to settle unpaid bonuses and appearances fees of players during the World Cup in 2014.

In an interview with Starr FM, Joseph Yamin indicated that the decision was taken to avoid embarrassment, as the players threatened to boycott their final group game against Portugal.

Source: Yen