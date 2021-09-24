The GFA prosecutor has charged ten players of Ashantigold for their role in the match fixing scandal

The players have been found guilty for playing a match of convenience against Inter Allies on the final day of the league

The players have be given till September 27 to submit their defence

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ten players of Ashantigold could be facing severe punishment after the GFA prosecutor charged them for playing a role in the match fixing scandal that hit the country on the final day of the league.

The ten players, which includes Ashantigold stars Eric Esso and Frank Akotoko, have been given till Monday, September 27, 2021, to submit their statement of defence.

In a statement released on the official website of the Football Association, the list of ten players has been published and could face strict sanctions if they fail to submit a good defence.

Ten Ashantigold players charged for role in match fixing scandal. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AshantigoldSC

Source: Twitter

"The players who have been served with the charge sheets include, Amos Addai, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, DaCosta Empem, Emmanuel Owusu, Frank Akoto and Mohammed Bailou," wrote the FA.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Others are, Solomon Afriyie, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Moses Kwame and Eric Esso.

"They are all expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Monday, September 27 after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively."

On the final day of the Ghana Premier League last season, Ashantigold thumped relegated Inter Allies 7-0, but the game ended in bizarre circumstances.

Inter Allies defender, Hashim Musah, who came on in the second half scored two controversial own goals raising alarm the match was fixed.

After the game he admitted, he scored those two own goals to spoil foil a fixed match.

This led to investigations by the FA, with several officials and players of both clubs charged.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Ghana Premier League has been hit with a bribery scandal following alleged reports of match fixing in the game between Ashantigold and Inter Allies.

The already relegated Inter Allies were thumped 7-0 on Saturday after defender Hashim Musah scored two unscrupulous own goals.

In a video circulating on social media posted by Kessben, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the goals conceded by Inter Allies were shocking, raising questions about the game.

Source: Yen.com.gh