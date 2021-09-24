New Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac says Suarez denied Ghana of the World Cup trophy in 2010

Milovan Rajevac was in charge of the Black Stars when Ghana were eliminated from the quarter finals of the World Cup by Uruguay

The Serbian returns 11 years to take over as coach of Ghana

Newly appointed Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has said that Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez denied Ghana from reaching the finals of the World Cup and even winning it.

On his return as head coach of the African champions, the 67-year-old admitted reaching the quarter finals of the World Cup remains his biggest success in his coaching career.

At his presentation on Friday afternoon, Milovan Rajevac revealed he was happy to return to the West African country and is looking for for another chapter with Ghana.

If not for Suarez we would have been World Champions - New Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

“I am very happy to be here. I hope that we can do big things. I am looking forward to a good working relationship with the GFA," Milovan Rajevac told the press.

“ 2010 World Cup was the biggest success of my career and if Suarez did not do what he did, we could have been world champions," he added.

Milovan Rajevac signed an initial one year deal and has been tasked with the job of qualifying the country to the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The Serb is also expected to win the Nations Cup in Cameroon next year.

During his first stint, he led an inexperienced Ghana team to the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola.

Ghana has been drawn in Group C of the Nations Cup in Cameroon next year. The team slipped to second place in the World Cup qualifiers after defeat to South Africa.

