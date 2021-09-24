Video of dancing referee in Accra leaves many amazed at his mega moves

- A video of a dancing referee has surfaced online

- Referee Somo is seen dancing to some Ga beats with a player

- Colleague players cheered on as spectators looked amazed

The job of any referee is to ensure footballers stick to the game's rules and pay for disrespecting any part of the game.

But a video on social media of a Referee called Somo shows that there is more to refereeing if it means revealing some dance moves on the pitch.

Video of dancing referee in Accra leaves amazed at his mega moves. SOURCE: Twitter/@nkraniiba

Source: Twitter

In a video captured by "All Street Vibez" on Twitter, Referee Somo is captured gyrating to some Ga tunes as his players watch and cheer on.

Spectators also watch with dropped jaws as they wonder how a referee could dance so well.

Ghana's new coach

The Ghana Football Association, led by President Kurt Okraku, on Friday, September 24, 2021, presented new coach Milovan Rajevac to the Sports Ministry.

The Serbian trainer was confirmed coach of the senior national team, replacing Charles Kwablan Akonnor, who was sacked a week ago.

After a press conference, where Milovan Rajevac met the media, the FA in photos posted on Twitter, proceeded to meet the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, who welcomed the gaffer.

Milovan Rajevac had a successful first stint with the Black Stars, leading the team to the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in the same year.

On his second return, he will be working with Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu as coaches if the senior national team.

coach of team expressed his appreciation to the Minister for the support exhibited and noted that his team will try and do their best to achieve their goals.

Source: Yen