Fans of the Black Stars have reacted to the return of Milovan Rajevac as Ghana coach

The Serbian trainer was confirmed head coach of the Black Stars on Friday

This will be his second stint as Ghana coach

The Ghana Football Association has reappointed Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac, as coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, on a one-year deal.

The 67-year-old replaces Charles Kwablan Akonnor, who was sacked following Ghana's poor start to the World Cup qualifiers.

Fans of the team, have reacted with varied opinions shared on social media.

While some are optimistic, others remains doubtful of Milovan Rajevac's second spell in charge of the Black Stars.

"The reappointment of Milovan Rajevac be giving nostalgia moments. Bro I feel this is the decision GFA needed. The Black Stars are back!," wrote Huclark Trades.

"Milovan Rajevac will be the greatest coach in the history of Ghana football should He win the Afcon and qualify for the world cup," added Afari Andrews.

"Do you think coach Milovan Rajevac will give Asamoah Gyan a call up back into the national team?," wrote Gyiagyimi.

"We love you Milovan Rajevac. Mi d) nyame…….," Kojo Phapha added.

"Milovan Rajevac is now 67 years old man and has been unemployed for the last two years so Ghanaians should limit their expectations," Qwadwo Yeboah adds.

"So Ghanaian sports journalists are aware of this record ?? Eeeeiiiii. Hmmmmm…. Anyway, we move. Welcome Milovan Rajevac," wrote Deco Baiden.

"In the end let me say I'm disappointed but can only be hopeful. Looks to me like the price tag of the coach will always matter over the reputation here. Will that hinder our potential to really grow? I don't know. Let's see," wrote journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo.

The former Algeria gaffer has been tasked to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 and qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, wewly appointed Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has said that Uruguayan forward, Luis Suarez, denied Ghana an opportunity to reach the finals of the 2010 World Cup and even winning it.

On his return as head coach of the African champions, the 67-year-old admitted reaching the quarter finals of the World Cup remains his biggest success in his coaching career.

At his presentation on Friday afternoon, Milovan Rajevac revealed he was happy to return to the West African country and is looking for another chapter with Ghana.

Source: Yen