Black Stars forward Daniel Kyereh scores as St Pauli thrash Karlsruher in Germany

The new Ghana forward netted his side's third in the 3-1 win

Daniel Kofi Kyereh earned his first call up during the World Cup qualifiers early this month

Black Stars new boy, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, scored for his club St Pauli in the German Bundesliga II as they thumped Karlsruher on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The in-form striker started and was replaced in the 84th minute as the Boys in Brown battered their opponents at the BBBank Wildpark.

In photos posted by the club on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 27-year-old forward is seen celebrating his goal.

New Black Stars forward Daniel Kyereh on target for St Pauli in Germany. SOURCE: Twitter/ @fcstpauli_EN

Source: Twitter

The visitors, St Pauli, started the game well after Marius Gersbeck gave them the lead, netting at the wrong side of the post.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The goal injected some spark in the St Pauli team, and right at the stroke of half time, Guido Burgstaller doubled the lead from the spot.

Ghanaian forward Daniel Kofi Kyereh then put the game beyond the reach of the hosts, scoring in the 58th minute to make it 3-0.

Karlsruher got a consolation with eleven minutes remaining after Fabian Schleunsener nodded home.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh was replaced by Simon Makienok in the 84 minute, and after the game he was delighted to be on the scoresheet.

"We knew it would be a high-intensity game today. We started well and put together some good moves towards the penalty area that we didn't see through with the necessary resolve. We can be pleased to come away with a 3-1 win. The heading for the game was that we wanted to focus on our own strengths, which I think we did very well," said the Ghanaian in the post match interview.

Kofi Kyereh made his Black Stars debut in the 1-0 win against Ethiopia early this month.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Black Stars forward, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, is yet to make an impression with the Ghana national team, but his sense of fashion is absolutely top notch.

The Saint Pauli striker received his first call up to the Black Stars a week ago and played as Ghana defeated Ethiopia 1-0 in Cape Coast.

In photos posted on the player's Instagram page, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh is a drip lord, as he stuns in glamorous photos.

Source: Yen