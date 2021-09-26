Arsenal vs Tottenham: Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang, Saka score in 3-1 win

Arsenal vs Tottenham ended 3-1 in favour of the Gunners in the north London derby played at the Emirates

Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka scored for the Gunners while Heung-Min Son netted for Spurs

The Gunner have now moved to tenth position of the league standings after recording three consecutive win

Arsenal recorded another impressive 3-1 victory over Tottenham as they continue their resurgence in the Premier League.

The Gunners who started the new campaign with three straight losses have now won their last three matches on the bounce.

The north London derby was another acid test for Mikel Arteta who is gradually getting in gear with his young side.

Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang, Saka score in Arsenal's impressive 3-1 win over Tottenham. Photo by Clive Rose

Source: UGC

Summary of the game

It took only 12 minutes for Arsenal to put their noses in front as Bukayo Saka made a brilliant cut-back for the Englishman to side-foot his effort home to make in 1-0.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The build-up to the second goal was even more brilliant which started from the goalkeeper as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the recipient of Smith-Rowe's cross to make it 2-0.

It was Saka's turn to register his name on the scoresheet as he wriggled his way into Spurs' defence to score the third in the 34th minute.

Spurs looked more purposeful in the second half as their inspirational captain Harry Kane forced a fine save from Aaron Ramsdale and later on missed another scoring chance.

Heung-Min Son grabbed a consolation for Spurs 11 minutes from time as his shot was too hot to handle for Ramsdale to make it 3-1.

Ramsdale still had one more fantastic save to make as he acrobatically tipped Lucas Moura's dipping effort in injury time.

The win takes Arsenal to tenth on the Premier League table above their north London rivals who are in 11th position.

Brighton's Yves Bissouma linked to Arsenal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Yves Bissouma who is a Malian professional footballer could be on his way to Premier League side Arsenal in January 2022 after Gunners' Ray Parlour urged his former team to sign him.

Arsenal have not been having business rosy this season in the Premier League which has piled serious pressure on the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

There are even fears among Arsenal fans that the Premier League side could fight against relegation this season due to their recent performance.

Source: Yen.com.gh