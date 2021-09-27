Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bio: age, career, husband, medals, latest updates

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a Jamaican track and field sprinter most notably known for her success in the short races. She is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time. Fraser Pryce achieved notable success during the late 2000s and early 2010s, managing to elevate Jamaican athletes on the international scene.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica looks on following the Women's 200m Final on day eleven of the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Source: Getty Images

Apart from her undeniable success as one of the best female sprinters in the world, the gold medalist has managed to maintain a social life that all of her fans want to know about. There are intriguing facts about this high-paid athlete that you may find fascinating.

Early life

Shelly-Ann was born on 27th December 1986 in Kingston, Jamaica. She was raised by her father Orane Frase, and her mother Maxine Simpson, in the inner city community of Waterhouse, Kingston. Fraser was a gifted sprinter from an early age and even started running barefoot in primary school.

She got her high school education from Wolmer’s High. While in high school, she was uncertain about pursuing a career in athletics. However, she remained active on the athletics scene and even competed in some races.

After she matriculated from high school, she joined the University of Technology in Jamaica, where she was recruited by Stephen Francis. Stephen Francis was the head coach at the MVP (Maximizing Velocity and Power) track club who noticed her talent.

Career

When she was a young athlete, Fraser admits that she was unfocused. She would be late for training, and would not complete her workouts for fear that she would become too muscular. However, this would soon change as she became renowned for her craft.

Shelly-Ann’s success became recognizable in 2007 at age 20. She was fifth in the 100m at the Jamaican National Senior Championship. Although this meant that she could not represent her country in the national championships, she was chosen as a reserve for the relay team.

At the World Championships, she only ran relay races and helped place her team second. She credits her experience at the championships as what changed her attitude towards athletics.

Her ultimate breakthrough happened in 2008 and was sudden and unexpected. It happened when she finished in second place in the 100m final that was highly contested. She even upstaged some of her more celebrated compatriots, an act that earned her celebrity status almost immediately.

At the Beijing Olympics in the same year, Fraser became the first-ever Caribbean woman to win 100m gold.

In 2009, the year after she became a huge name in the sports world, many awaited to see what would become of her. She has kept beating the odds and is now known as one of the most formidable women in the athletics world. Her name is now mentioned with other greats in the Athletics world like Simone Biles.

Although she participates in the 60 metres, 100 metres, and 200 metres races, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 100m races are her signature races. In these races, she has won two Olympic gold medals and is a four-time world champion.

Her suspension and return

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates after winning the 100M Women's Final during the Athletissima Lausanne 2021 at Stade Olympique Pontaise.

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2010? As the Jamaican runner's career was on its way to the top, she was suspended after a drug test.

Fraser-Pryce was suspended from athletics for six months after a urine test she took tested positive for a drug. While it is a banned narcotic, it is not considered a performance-enhancing drug or a masking agent.

The athlete insisted that the results were due to a medication that her coach recommended for a toothache. She however took responsibility for not properly declaring it. Her track results from 2010 were nullified and she resumed competition in January 2010.

Net worth

Shelly-Ann has made quite the fortune from her career. As of 2021, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $4 million. While being a track star accounts for most of her wealth, Shelly-Ann is also an established entrepreneur. She owns a hair salon called Chic Hair Ja.

Awards and recognitions

During her long and tumultuous career, Fraser-Pryce has been honoured with numerous awards. The awards she has received for her craft include:

Order of Distinction- 2008

Statue at the American National Stadium in Kingston- 2018

JAA's Golden Cleats Award for Female Athlete of the Year - 2009, 2012, 2013, and 2015.

Jamaican Sportsperson of the Year - 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2019.

Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year - 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2019.

IAAF World Athlete of the Year - 2013

Best Female Athlete - 2019

Marriage and family life

Who is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's husband? In 2011, Fraser got married to the love of her life Jason Pierce. She then changed her name to Fraser-Pryce. In 2017, she welcomed her son who she named Zion.

Is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce still married? Yes, the sprinter is currently married to Jason Pryce. Jason and Shelly-Ann met in 2007 when Pryce visited his friend at the university where Ann was studying.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is an iconic Jamaican sprinter that has risen steadily in her career. From being a beginner to winning gold medals. She is truly a role model for many little girls out there.

