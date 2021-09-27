A Nigerian medical doctor, Joseph Ladipo, has been appointed to head the department of health in Florida

The man said that the role humbles him as he commended Governor Ron DeSantis for his drive to improve public health

Ladipo's track record as a medical doctor and academic was praised at his appointment ceremony as the governor looked forward to his contribution to the state

A Nigerian man, Joseph Ladipo, has received big honour in Florida as the state governor, Ron DeSantis, appointed him as both surgeon general and secretary of the department of health.

In speaking about the Nigerian man, Governor Ron said Ladipo has a big academic and medical record, Guardian reports.

A Nigerian man of excellence

The governor stated that he is in great hope of the excellence the Nigerian man will bring to his state in terms of leadership.

In response, Ladipo said that he is very much honoured to get the new role. He added that he is happy to serve in the state.

It should be noted that the Nigerian man was recently given a professorship at the University of Florida. Before he joined the university, he was an associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine.

