Ghanaian female goalkeeper Azume Adams has tied the knot with her boyfriend

The couple married in a colourful Muslim wedding ceremony in Techiman

Azume Adams is currently the goalkeeper of Prison Ladies in the Women's League

Ghanaian female shot stopper, Azume Adams, has married her longtime boyfriend in a colourful ceremony in Techiman, over the weekend.

The couple tied the knot after years of dating.

In photos posted on Twitter by sports journalist, Ayisha Zakaria Ali, Azume Adams and her husband were the company of friends and family.

Black Queens goalkeeper Azume Adams marries boyfriend in colourful ceremony. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ayishatu

"Prisons officer and a Footballer. Congratulations to Black Queens goalkeeper, Azume Adams. May Allah bless your new home with lots of happiness and peace," wrote Ayisha.

Teammates and members of the women football fraternity were also present at the occasion.

Azume Adams currently plays for Prison Ladies in the National Women's League and is a member of the national football team.

The 23-year-old was goalkeeper of the Black Maidens during the 2012 FIFA Women U-17 World Cup in Azerbaijan.

She was also a part of the team that appeared at the World Cup in 2014. She was named Best Player as the Black Maidens defeated Germany to reach the quarter finals of the competition.

Azume Adams was not part of the Black Queens team that recently participated in the Aisha Buhari Cup.

Having started her career with Hasaacas Ladies, she joined Prison Ladies, where she is now an officer.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported, the senior national female team of Ghana, the Black Queens, have been thrashed by the South Africa in the opening game of Group B at the Aisha Buhari tournament.

Ghana were beaten 3-0 on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Nigeria.

In photos posted on Twitter by Ghana Women National Teams, the Black Queens looked crestfallen after the defeat.

