Ghanaian winger, Kamal Sowah, has been included in Club Brugge's squad for the trip to Germany to face Bundesliga giants, RB Liepzig, in the UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old put up an excellent performance on his champions league debut against Paris Saint Germain, and has since been a key member of Club Brugge.

In photos posted by the club on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Leicester City player is seen on the plane for the trip to Germany.

Ghanaian youngster Kamal Sowah included in Club Brugge's squad for Champions League game in Germany. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ClubBrugge

Sowah is expected to start on Tuesday night when the Germans host Club Brugge, following his incredible performances for the club.

Over the weekend, he played on sixty minutes as Club Brugge were held by his former team, OH Leuven, in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

The decision of manager Philippe Clement to take him off after 60 minutes was to keep him fresh for tonight's encounter.

“Leipzig was perhaps a bit searching in the first few weeks. This weekend they played in a different way and then everything fell into place. Wait and see if they will play again with 3 or 4 in the back," the manager said in the pre-match conference.

“We will again rely on our own qualities. We do that everywhere and we will try that tomorrow as well. I've been through a lot of European campaigns with Club, with a lot of stunts too. If you can do 2 stunts in a group like these, then you are already a big step forward. If you can stunt 3 times, you go to another level.

“A draw would be a stunt, winning an even bigger stunt. The most important thing is not to focus on the result, but on our quality. Everyone has to reach their level and a number of guys have to rise above their level.”

Kamal Sowah joined the Blue and Blacks in the summer transfer window from English side, Leicester City.

