Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, will be making his champions league debut for the season tonight

The Ajax midfielder has recovered from an injury that kept him out at the start of the season

Kudus and his Ajax team will host Turkish champions, Besiktas

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana midfield star, Mohammed Kudus, has returned from injury and he is set to make his UEFA Champions League bow this season for Ajax on Tuesday night.

The midfielder has been included in the squad to face Turkish giants Besiktas tonight at the Johan Cryuff Arena.

Kudus has been preparing for tonight's big clash, as sighted on the club's website, and has been involved in the last two Dutch Eredivisie games.

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus set to make season's champions league bow tonight. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AFCAjax

Source: Twitter

Having missed the UEFA Champions League group opener against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal a fortnight ago, the 21-year-old is hoping to make a huge statement in the competition this season.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Mohammed Kudus has horrible memories in the UEFA Champions League, picking his first major injury on his debut against Liverpool last season.

However, the strong midfielder has worked his way back and is currently an important member of manager Erik Ten Haag's team.

"I have seen their selection and it is great. They are confident, but so are we. You can clearly see the pattern with them that they have players who are technical, but who can also play robustly," the manager said in a pre-match press conference.

"Opponents then play a bit more openly. We are sometimes a bit too impatient in home matches. Then you have to realize that a draw is also a good result. We then keep chasing the win and then you sometimes get the lid on the nose. watch."

Ajax have been in top form this season, scoring goals for fun, including the 5-1 victory at Sporting on the opening night.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian winger, Kamal Sowah, has been included in Club Brugge's squad for the trip to Germany to face Bundesliga giants RB Liepzig in the UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old put up an excellent performance on his champions league debut against Paris Saint Germain, and has since been a key member of Club Brugge.

In photos posted by the club on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Leicester City player is seen on the plane for the trip to Germany.

Source: Yen.com.gh