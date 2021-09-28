K.P Boateng has shown he is not only good on the pitch but can be flawless in singing

An old video of the Ghanaian footballer singing to his AC Milan teammates has dropped

Boateng is famously remembered at AC Milan for his Michael Jackson performance after AC Milan won the 2010 Scudetto

An old video of Ghanaian forward, Kevin Prince-Boateng, singing to his AC Milan teammates, Robinho, Alexandre Pato and Thiago Silva has dropped on social media.

Prince-Boateng in the video, was singing happy birthday to one of his three Brazilian teammates at the club.

In a video posted on Twitter by Lukman Evergreen, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian attacker sings with a soothing voice to the Brazilian.

Throwback video of K.P Boateng singing flawlessly to teammates Robinho, Pato and Silva drops.

Kevin Prince Boateng enjoyed arguably his best campaign in Italy with the Rossoneri in 2010, helping them win the Italian league.

He gave fans of AC Milan a Michael Jackson performance after promising he will sing to the crowd if they win the league that season.

The Ghana international was also a Ghana world cup star in South Africa as the West Africans reached the quarter finals.

Prince-Boateng is loved by fans of AC Milan, although he left in 2013 to join German Bundesliga side, Schalke O4. He scored 10 goals in 74 appearances for the Italian giants.

The 34-year-old returned to Italy after five years to sign for Sassuolo, where he had an outstanding campaign, attracting a loan stint at Barcelona.

After returning from Spain, he joined Fiorentina and his last club in Italy was AC Monza.

These days, Kevin Prince-Boateng plays for German Bundesliga side, Hertha Berlin, a club he left 14 years ago.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana U-20 player, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, has expressed excitement after meeting compatriot and Hertha Belin star, Kevin Prince Boateng.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei, who plays for Greuther Furth in Germany, met his Ghanaian compatriot after a Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin.

The 23-year-old took to Twitter to post a picture of himself and the 2010 World Cup star, insisting it is a privilege to meet K.P Boateng.

