Edmund Addo starred for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol in the UCL on Tuesday night

The Ghanaian youngster and his teammates stunned European giants, Real Madrid

Sheriff Tiraspol beat 13-time champions Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu

Ghanaian youngster, Edmund Addo, enjoyed an amazing night of European football after starring for Moldovan club, Sheriff Tiraspol, in their stunning victory over Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old lasted the entire duration as Tiraspol secured a historic 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night to continue their fairytale campaign in the UEFA Champions League.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian midfielder and his Sheriff Tiraspol are seen celebrating the mammoth victory.

In a highly entertaining game in Spain, the minnows broke the deadlock after just 25 minutes when Jasurbek Yakhshiboev scored for Sheriff Tiraspol.

The Moldovans protected their lead and went into the break with the advantage.

However, the Spanish giants recovered in the second half and leveled through French forward, Karim Benzema. He scored from the spot in the 69th minute.

Sheriff Tiraspol then stunned Real Madrid in the final minute when Sebastien Thill netted s beauty for the winner after the game.

“It’s the best and most important goal of my career, that’s for sure,” said the match winner.

“The side were so brave with how we played and luckily enough I was able to score a bit of a stunner.

“After this match, we all went crazy. There are a lot of foreigners in the club, we come from all types of countries. It’s our strength.”

The Tiraspol-based club will next face Inter Milan in the UEFA champions League as their dreams of a last sixteen continues.

Sheriff Tiraspol are yet to taste defeat in this season's European Champions League.

