Kamal Sowah was in action for Club Brugge as they defeated RB Liepzig in the UCL

The Ghanaian winger excelled as the Belgian champions secured all three points on the road

Club Brugge join PSG on top of Group A with four points after two games

Ghanaian winger, Kamal Sowah, put up another good performance as Belgium giants, Club Brugge, traveled to Germany to beat RB Liepzig in the UEFA champions league.

The 21-year-old started and lasted 68 minutes as Club Brugge secured their first win in Group A of Europe's elite competition.

In photos posted on Twitter by Club Brugge, the former Leicester City player is seen celebrating the win in Germany.

Hosts, RB Liepzig, took an early lead through forward, Christopher Nkunku, after netting just five minutes into the game, his fourth of the campaign.

But the visitors leveled seventeen minutes later through Hans Vanaken and with five minutes remaining to half time, Mat Ritts gave them the lead.

Club Brugge were solid in the second half with manager, Philippe Clement, replacing Kamal Sowah with Ignace Van der Brempt.

The Belgians join Paris Saint Germain at the top of the table after the French giants secured victory at home against Manchester City.

"I am once again extremely proud of my group and especially the way in which this victory came about," said manager Philippe Clement after the game.

"I saw a very strong first half with a lot of quality on the ball and therefore a deserved lead at halftime. After the break you notice that we are having a harder time, but then I saw enormous solidarity within my team.

"Charles, for example, was sick 2 days ago and was broke in the second half His replacement Wesley had a hard time keeping up with the ball but then you saw the whole team fighting for each other and we even get the chance to make it 1-3 via Noa, where I'm still not sure if it was offside."

